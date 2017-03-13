Imprisoned doctor's guns to be sold, judge decides
Ninety-three high-end guns and gun parts once owned by Dr. Randeep Mann, who is serving a life sentence for engineering a 2009 explosion that severely injured Dr. Trent Pierce, then chairman of the state Medical Board, will be sold, with all proceeds going to Pierce, a federal judge said Tuesday. The order by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller ends a legal battle over the guns that has been raging for nearly three years, since the federal government sought court permission to destroy the machine guns, silencers and receivers that were confiscated on Aug. 8, 2009, from Mann's Pope County home.
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|guest
|34,117
|Rivirer West
|11 hr
|All Alone
|4
|River West
|17 hr
|Emily fasho
|3
|Drug court Dope Wors
|Sun
|Ghost of lakeshore
|4
|Trey Voyles
|Sun
|Yes it is Emily
|36
|Kristen from shoneys (Sep '14)
|Mar 9
|Blake
|3
|William Wilbanks (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Blake
|19
