House OKs freeze on Medicaid expansion

The House on Wednesday voted to halt enrollment into the Arkansas Works program after a debate about what the federal government is likely to do to change health care policy. House Bill 1465 by Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, passed 55-32.

