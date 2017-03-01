Arkansas man faces murder charge in death during dispute over woman, police say
A West Memphis man faces a first-degree murder charge after police say he fatally shot a man Friday during a dispute over a woman the two were interested in. Jeremiah Burns, 26, will be arraigned Monday in West Memphis District Court, said Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|voter
|33,971
|Trey Voyles
|8 hr
|Now_What-
|24
|Jenny marconi
|21 hr
|Emily yup dat me
|12
|Sammy Lynn
|Thu
|Truth
|4
|The Works Gym - Good Gym??
|Wed
|Curios
|7
|The Fairways Marion
|Mar 1
|Guest
|1
|Mechelle how Long
|Feb 28
|Yo mama
|7
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC