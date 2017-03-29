23 correction officials urge Hutchins...

23 correction officials urge Hutchinson to reconsider execution schedule

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Arkansas Times

Twenty-three former correction officials have written Gov. Asa Hutchinson urging him to reconsider his order to kill eight Death Row inmates over 10 days in April. They include state and federal officials from 16 states.

