2 medical-pot bills fall in House, Se...

2 medical-pot bills fall in House, Senate

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: NWAonline

Rep. Douglas House speaks Monday afternoon against House Bill 1392, which would ban the use of medical marijuana in food and drink. Also on the House floor was Rep. Robin Lundstrum , who sponsored the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr BARNEYII 34,470
Malone sentenced today Hallum Case (May '13) 3 hr Guest 18
Steak man in town 6 hr Kim 4
Sick of the smell! 15 hr Sickofit 2
who is the biggest womanizer in west memphis? (Dec '10) Fri ?????? 34
People ripping people off on there stuff Mar 22 Lisa 7
Jenni Hoskin (Apr '16) Mar 19 Oh lort 17
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,838,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC