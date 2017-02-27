West Memphis Fire Department receives...

West Memphis Fire Department receives pet oxygen masks

Monday Feb 20 Read more: KAIT-TV

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - West Memphis firefighters have a new tool at their disposal to help animals that may be injured in a fire. According to a post on the West Memphis Fire Department's Facebook page , the department received pet oxygen masks for use during emergencies.

