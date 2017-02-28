Senator proposes to legalize local option gambling
Note a new legislative proposal from Sen. Scott Flippo of Bull Shoals: It's nothing more than a proposal to legalize certain forms of gambling i n Arkansas. The bill would prohibit the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division from enforcing laws regarding gambling machines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|24 min
|LeftistScumMakesM...
|33,907
|Tonya
|39 min
|DDD
|15
|smh desperate lonely pathetic females put up w...
|51 min
|DDD
|3
|The Works Gym - Good Gym??
|10 hr
|Joanie
|4
|Once a snake always a snake
|15 hr
|Tim
|8
|Amber Meek
|17 hr
|guest
|5
|Will Jason Baldwin and Damion Echols ever come ...
|Sun
|South
|23
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC