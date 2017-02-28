Senator proposes to legalize local op...

Senator proposes to legalize local option gambling

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Note a new legislative proposal from Sen. Scott Flippo of Bull Shoals: It's nothing more than a proposal to legalize certain forms of gambling i n Arkansas. The bill would prohibit the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division from enforcing laws regarding gambling machines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 24 min LeftistScumMakesM... 33,907
Tonya 39 min DDD 15
smh desperate lonely pathetic females put up w... 51 min DDD 3
The Works Gym - Good Gym?? 10 hr Joanie 4
Once a snake always a snake 15 hr Tim 8
Amber Meek 17 hr guest 5
Will Jason Baldwin and Damion Echols ever come ... Sun South 23
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC