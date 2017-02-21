Rose Wins FLW Tour on Lake Travis
General Tire pro Mark Rose of West Memphis, AR, brought a 5-bass limit weighing 14 lbs, 9 ozs to the scale to win $125,000 General Tire pro Mark Rose of West Memphis, Arkansas, brought a five-bass limit weighing 14 pounds, 9 ounces to the scale Sunday to win $125,000 at the FLW Tour at Lake Travis presented by Quaker State. Rose's four-day total of 20 bass weighing 59-2 was enough to edge second-place angler Bryan Thrift of Shelby, North Carolina, by a mere 12 ounces.
