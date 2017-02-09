Proposed constitutional amendment to appoint justices fails to gain support
The Senate State Agencies committee this morning heard from the sponsors of two proposed amendments to the Arkansas Constitution: A bipartisan measure from Sens. Jim Hendren and Keith Ingram to put an end to fiscal sessions of the legislature, and a proposal from Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson to create a system to appoint state Supreme Court justices, rather than electing them . The Senate can only pick one constitutional amendment to refer to voters in 2018 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Jason Baldwin and Damion Echols ever come ...
|30 min
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|6
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,840
|im dating chris newton who knows this guy??????? (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|the real Lavon
|46
|Domini Teer (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|80
|WM3 Case: Stevie Branch's Father Upset with Joh... (Feb '10)
|10 hr
|Mandy
|700
|Why is the black/white in west memphis are raci...
|Sat
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|8
|Blake Todd
|Sat
|BigToddMane
|8
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC