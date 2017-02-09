Proposed constitutional amendment to ...

Proposed constitutional amendment to appoint justices fails to gain support

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Arkansas Times

The Senate State Agencies committee this morning heard from the sponsors of two proposed amendments to the Arkansas Constitution: A bipartisan measure from Sens. Jim Hendren and Keith Ingram to put an end to fiscal sessions of the legislature, and a proposal from Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson to create a system to appoint state Supreme Court justices, rather than electing them . The Senate can only pick one constitutional amendment to refer to voters in 2018 .

