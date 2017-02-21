Program helps students lift weights, ...

Program helps students lift weights, spirits as well

Monday Feb 20 Read more: KAIT-TV

LITTLE ROCK, AR - Trumann special education teacher Eddie Morgan said a weightlifting program at Trumann High School has been positive with students. According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV , Morgan, who works as a special education teacher and bus driver, works every afternoon teaching weightlifting to children with special needs.

