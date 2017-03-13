Overnight lane closure planned on I-4...

Overnight lane closure planned on I-40 in West Memphis

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: KAIT-TV

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - Maintenance work will close some lanes of traffic overnight in West Memphis. The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced Tuesday the work will happen on Interstate 40 between mile markers 276 and 278 beginning Wednesday night at 10, weather permitting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People ripping people off on there stuff 9 hr Erica B 4
Jenni Hoskin (Apr '16) 15 hr Oh lort 17
body in wm (Sep '16) Sun Grim Reaper 9
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) Sun Now_What- 34,217
why is everyone leavining aka moveing from here (Sep '16) Mar 15 Jeremy G 18
Sarah Muller Mar 15 Yes it is Emily 2
Drug court Dope Wors Mar 12 Ghost of lakeshore 4
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC