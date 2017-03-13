Overnight lane closure planned on I-40 in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, AR - Maintenance work will close some lanes of traffic overnight in West Memphis. The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced Tuesday the work will happen on Interstate 40 between mile markers 276 and 278 beginning Wednesday night at 10, weather permitting.
