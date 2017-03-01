Large part of Arkansas under enhanced risk for strong storms this...
Much of central and northern Arkansas are under an enhanced risk for severe weather including tornadoes Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Arkansas on notice for the possibility of strong thunderstorms.
