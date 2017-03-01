Large part of Arkansas under enhanced...

Large part of Arkansas under enhanced risk for strong storms this...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: NWAonline

Much of central and northern Arkansas are under an enhanced risk for severe weather including tornadoes Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Arkansas on notice for the possibility of strong thunderstorms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Voyles 2 hr Emily here again 25
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr guest 33,976
Waylon Thomason 9 hr Fly on the wall 4
Jenny marconi Fri Emily yup dat me 12
Sammy Lynn Thu Truth 4
The Works Gym - Good Gym?? Mar 1 Curios 7
The Fairways Marion Mar 1 Guest 1
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,321,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC