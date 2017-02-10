Dispatchers, police chiefs learn abou...

Dispatchers, police chiefs learn about crime database

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - At least 30 area police chiefs and dispatchers spent Friday learning about using the state and federal crime center databases in their daily work. The Jonesboro E911 Center hosted a compliance class with police and dispatchers from West Memphis to Sharp County participating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Michael 33,748
Jessica Lancaster (Nov '15) 12 hr Emily Lan 37
Mechelle how Long Sat Who 2
Dillon, Pharis Clark's Babby Daddy Sat MORALS 6
Donna ( Meter Reader ? Feb 10 Curious2 1
Madison Weaver (Dec '10) Feb 10 A friend 7
Who prostitutes around here? Where? (Mar '15) Feb 9 Emily 9
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,132 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC