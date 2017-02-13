Bill puts LR stadium under parks purview

Legislation that would transfer the free-standing War Memorial Stadium Commission into the Department of Parks and Tourism cleared the Arkansas Senate on Monday. The vote was 32-2 for Senate Bill 255 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View.

