Bill puts LR stadium under parks purview
Legislation that would transfer the free-standing War Memorial Stadium Commission into the Department of Parks and Tourism cleared the Arkansas Senate on Monday. The vote was 32-2 for Senate Bill 255 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View.
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|33,749
|Shannon Boals
|5 hr
|Who
|5
|Mechelle how Long
|5 hr
|Who
|3
|Jessica Lancaster (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Emily Lan
|37
|Dillon, Pharis Clark's Babby Daddy
|Feb 11
|MORALS
|6
|Donna ( Meter Reader ?
|Feb 10
|Curious2
|1
|Madison Weaver (Dec '10)
|Feb 10
|A friend
|7
