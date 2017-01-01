West Memphis pedestrian struck, killed

West Memphis pedestrian struck, killed

Jan 1, 2017

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - A Region 8 man died after being hit by a car Saturday evening. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old George Thomas of West Memphis was walking in the eastbound lane of West Broadway Avenue around 6:20 p.m. when he was hit by a GMC Yukon that was driving east.

