Rep. Jett to lead Revenue and Taxation in new session

JONESBORO, AR - There were several Northeast Arkansas lawmakers appointed Monday to serve as committee and subcommittee chairs for the 2017 Arkansas General Assembly. The legislature kicked off Monday as Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success was named chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

