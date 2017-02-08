Man accused of fatally shooting Littl...

Man accused of fatally shooting Little Rock woman arrested in Illinois

Monday Jan 16

A West Memphis man wanted in a fatal shooting last month in Little Rock has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said Monday. Illinois State Police said in a statement that Jerrold Howard, 30, fled from authorities late Friday night after they tried to stop his vehicle on Interstate 55 in the Springfield area, but he was later caught by a police K-9 when he abandoned the car and ran.

