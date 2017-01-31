Fenter Leaving GMACW for Marion Schoo...

Fenter Leaving GMACW for Marion Schools Post

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

The leader of the Greater Memphis Alliance for a Competitive Workforce is leaving the local workforce development effort to become superintendent of the Marion School District in Arkansas. Glen Fenter's resignation to take the superintendent's position was confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 31, by GMACW.

West Memphis, AR

