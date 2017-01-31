Fenter Leaving GMACW for Marion Schools Post
The leader of the Greater Memphis Alliance for a Competitive Workforce is leaving the local workforce development effort to become superintendent of the Marion School District in Arkansas. Glen Fenter's resignation to take the superintendent's position was confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 31, by GMACW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wigger manager at Marion Mcdonalds
|3 hr
|REad It Hear It
|9
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|pondering
|33,531
|John Catt
|5 hr
|janedoe
|5
|Shellie sipes
|19 hr
|BigBob
|4
|William Wilbanks (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Just wondering
|17
|Biggest meth users inn West Memphis
|Jan 29
|Daniel
|9
|Joe Morrison
|Jan 29
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC