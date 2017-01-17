State sees drop in food-stamp recipie...

State sees drop in food-stamp recipients in '16

The number of Arkansans participating in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has declined by nearly 25,000 since new federal requirements were imposed earlier this year. On Jan. 1, the state began enforcing requirements that limit benefits, sometimes called food stamps, to three months for able-bodied, childless adults ages 18-49 unless they are in school or participating in job-training or volunteer programs.

