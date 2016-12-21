State doling out $7M to top-testing schools
Nearly $7 million in rewards will go to more than 150 Arkansas public schools in the coming weeks for their performance on last spring's state-required math and literacy exams. The Bentonville School District will receive the largest share of the 2016 Arkansas School Recognition Program money -- $927,400 to be split among 11 high-performing campuses.
