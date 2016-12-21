Snowflakes fall in parts of Arkansas as cold creeps in
Northern Arkansas got its first bit of winter weather Wednesday, and forecasters say there are at least two more snow-producing systems that will bring cold air to the state during the next several days. Flurries began in Northwest Arkansas shortly before noon as an Arctic front moved into the state, but the snowfall did not accumulate, said National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sellers of Tulsa.
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White privilege
|55 min
|Wmr
|40
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|32,887
|nikki pipkin
|Fri
|shaqun magwood
|15
|Jenni Hoskin (Apr '16)
|Fri
|oh you know
|12
|Lonna S
|Fri
|oh you know
|11
|Southland Greyhound is a joke (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Mike
|56
|crittenden county jail (Feb '12)
|Dec 20
|Cellmate
|27
