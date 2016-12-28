Police seek suspect in Reservoir Road...

Police seek suspect in Reservoir Road slaying

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Arkansas Times

A woman was fatally shot during an argument about 1 p.m. today at an apartment on Reservoir Road and police are seeking a suspect. LRPD release: On December 28, 2016, Little Rock Police Officers responded to 1221 Reservoir Road Apt #252 in reference to a shooting that occurred.

