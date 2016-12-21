Police search for suspect in bank rob...

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - The West Memphis Police Department is currently searching for a man who robbed the SunTrust Bank at 125 W. Broadway in West Memphis Thursday afternoon. According to police, the man walked into the bank around 3:50 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note, requesting the money to be in dimes, quarters, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I've got boots and she's got wings 2 hr huh 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Red Neckerson 32,964
Tony Smith 6 hr Her 1
Panchos- Brittany Tue Landsman 3
Need to know please Tue Umm 4
sb with another married man Dec 26 Facts only 24
White privilege Dec 25 Buttcracker Bonnie 44
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,051

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC