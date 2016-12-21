Police search for suspect in bank robbery

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - The West Memphis Police Department is currently searching for a man who robbed the SunTrust Bank at 125 W. Broadway in West Memphis Thursday afternoon. According to police, the man walked into the bank around 3:50 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note, requesting the money to be in dimes, quarters, etc.

