'Paradise Lost' at 20: How West Memphis Three Doc Influenced the True-Crime Boom

How 'Paradise Lost' laid the groundwork for today's true-crime-doc boom - and why, 20 years later, it's still as vital and timely as ever. When filmmakers Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky arrived in West Memphis, Arkansas in June 1993, they came with an agenda: to document what looked like a new wave of alienated youth-turned-murderers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.