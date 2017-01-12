NRA National Sporting Arms Museum at Bass Pro Shops Welcomes 1 Millionth Visitor

The NRA National Sporting Arms Museum at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Missouri, celebrated an incredible milestone Dec. 28, 2016, welcoming the 1 millionth visitor to the museum since opening its doors in 2013. Tray Carter, joined by his wife Tracie and their sons Preston and Sam, from West Memphis, Arkansas became visitor number 1 million during a visit to the museum at 2:30 p.m., on the late-December Wednesday.

