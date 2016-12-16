Legislative Council fails to approve youth lockup contract
As many had expected, the Legislative Council did not give favorable review today to the question of a $160 million, seven-year contract for an Indiana firm to take over operation of seven juvenile offender lockup facilities now run by local agencies. A legislative review committee had earlier refused to sign off on the proposal being pushed by the Department of Human Services to give the work to Youth Opportunity Investments .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|Now_What-
|32,972
|stephanie hall pickering is at it again (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Buttcracker Bonnie
|20
|Panchos- Brittany
|Tue
|Landsman
|3
|White privilege
|Dec 25
|Buttcracker Bonnie
|44
|Blake Todd
|Dec 25
|Buttcracker Bonnie
|4
|Southland Greyhound is a joke (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|the inside scoop ...
|57
|nikki pipkin
|Dec 23
|shaqun magwood
|15
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC