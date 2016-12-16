Legislative Council fails to approve ...

Legislative Council fails to approve youth lockup contract

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Arkansas Times

As many had expected, the Legislative Council did not give favorable review today to the question of a $160 million, seven-year contract for an Indiana firm to take over operation of seven juvenile offender lockup facilities now run by local agencies. A legislative review committee had earlier refused to sign off on the proposal being pushed by the Department of Human Services to give the work to Youth Opportunity Investments .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min Now_What- 32,972
stephanie hall pickering is at it again (Aug '15) 4 hr Buttcracker Bonnie 20
Panchos- Brittany Tue Landsman 3
White privilege Dec 25 Buttcracker Bonnie 44
Blake Todd Dec 25 Buttcracker Bonnie 4
Southland Greyhound is a joke (Dec '11) Dec 25 the inside scoop ... 57
nikki pipkin Dec 23 shaqun magwood 15
See all West Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Memphis Forum Now

West Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

West Memphis, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,240 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC