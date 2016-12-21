Inspection to shut lanes of I-55 span
A routine inspection of the Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River between West Memphis and Memphis will require lane closures for parts of the next two weeks beginning Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. The outside southbound lane of the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Thursday, weather permitting.
