Grant aids teenagers' pregnancy education
The Arkansas Department of Higher Education will stretch a $10,000 grant to more initiatives to help prevent unplanned pregnancy in teenagers. The department received word Friday that it was a recipient of the $10,000 grant from the East Arkansas Planning and Development District, which disburses state general-improvement-fund money.
