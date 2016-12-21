Arkansas Court Upholds $122.5M Award ...

Arkansas Court Upholds $122.5M Award in Bombing Case

Thursday Dec 1

LITTLE ROCK - Arkansas' highest court has upheld a $122.5 million civil judgment against a former doctor who was convicted of severely injuring the state medical board's chairman in a 2009 bombing.

