An Artist Embraces the Magic Symbols that Helped Send Him to Death Row

Damien Echols remembers discovering the symbols of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn when he was around 10 or 12 years old. The ritual magic of the 19th-century organization, which counted W. B. Yeats and Tarot card artist Pamela Colman Smith among its members, harmonized with his growing interest in the esoteric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.