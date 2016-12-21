AHTD approves project for new bridges, highway facility
SHARP COUNTY, AR - A highway in Sharp County will soon get new bridges and a police agency will receive a new facility in Crittenden County. Bids for both projects were approved on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White privilege
|53 min
|Wmr
|40
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|32,887
|nikki pipkin
|Fri
|shaqun magwood
|15
|Jenni Hoskin (Apr '16)
|Fri
|oh you know
|12
|Lonna S
|Fri
|oh you know
|11
|Southland Greyhound is a joke (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Mike
|56
|crittenden county jail (Feb '12)
|Dec 20
|Cellmate
|27
Find what you want!
Search West Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC