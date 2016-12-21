3rd man arrested in heist, abduction in Jonesboro
Police arrested a third man Tuesday in connection with the robbery and abduction of a Jonesboro store employee, authorities said. Rodney Andra Watkins, 21, of West Memphis was charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery in Craighead County District Court.
