1 killed, 1 injured in Arkansas crash
WEST MEMPHIS, AR - A woman was killed and a man injured in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. Willie B. Davis, 62, of West Memphis died following a crash in Crittenden County on Dec. 3, according to information released Monday by Arkansas State Police.
