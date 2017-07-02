Man facing murder charges in road rag...

Man facing murder charges in road rage slaying ofa

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Evening Sun

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man is in custody in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. Man facing murder charges in road rage slaying of woman, 18 Authorities say a Pennsylvania man is in custody in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
basketball backboards in street 8 hr Big irish mechanic 2
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia 8 hr Big irish mechanic 8
News Man Suspect in Girlfriend's Murder (Nov '07) Jun 11 Her son 18
DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck Apr '17 Save Roy 1
West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t... Feb '17 Mary 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan '17 Robert 21
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC