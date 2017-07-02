Man facing murder charges in road rage slaying ofa

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man is in custody in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. Man facing murder charges in road rage slaying of woman, 18 Authorities say a Pennsylvania man is in custody in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.