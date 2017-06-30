Funeral for Teen Killed in Road Rage ...

Funeral for Teen Killed in Road Rage Shooting Open to All

Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Rodney and Michelle Roberson still can't believe their daughter, Bianca, 18, is gone after a murderous road rage driver shot the recent West Chester high school graduate on Route 100 during rush hour Wednesday evening. They want police to bring to justice quickly the man who shot their daughter after "jostling for a lane" on the highway.

