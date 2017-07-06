ADP Data on Private Hiring Suggest U.S. Job Market Is Moderating 22 minutes ago

Companies adding fewer workers to U.S. payrolls in June than the prior month indicates the job market may be cooling after outsized gains earlier this year, data from the ADP Research Institute showed Thursday. The second-lowest increase in 2017 probably reflects the challenge of finding skilled workers amid a tightening job market, and may also be a sign businesses are holding off on expansion plans until they see more evidence the new administration's plans are translating into legislation that will reduce taxes and spur growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.