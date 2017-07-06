ADP Data on Private Hiring Suggest U.S. Job Market Is Moderating 22 minutes ago
Companies adding fewer workers to U.S. payrolls in June than the prior month indicates the job market may be cooling after outsized gains earlier this year, data from the ADP Research Institute showed Thursday. The second-lowest increase in 2017 probably reflects the challenge of finding skilled workers amid a tightening job market, and may also be a sign businesses are holding off on expansion plans until they see more evidence the new administration's plans are translating into legislation that will reduce taxes and spur growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
West Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|basketball backboards in street
|Jul 5
|Big irish mechanic
|2
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|Jul 5
|Big irish mechanic
|8
|Man Suspect in Girlfriend's Murder (Nov '07)
|Jun '17
|Her son
|18
|DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck
|Apr '17
|Save Roy
|1
|West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t...
|Feb '17
|Mary
|1
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Robert
|21
Find what you want!
Search West Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC