Plans for modern building, public spa...

Plans for modern building, public space at 'ugly' corner in West Chester

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Philly.com

Vacant buildings at the corner of W. Gay Street, on the left with the car with headlights, and N. Church Street, on stretching to the right, is where a developer wants to construct a retail and office building and public space. West Chester's 20,000 residents soon could be getting a bit of the open space action occurring elsewhere in Chester County - although theirs would be of the concrete variety, and right in the heart of town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Suspect in Girlfriend's Murder (Nov '07) Jun 11 Her son 18
DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck Apr '17 Save Roy 1
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia Mar '17 Greg 6
basketball backboards in street Feb '17 jeff 1
West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t... Feb '17 Mary 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan '17 Robert 21
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,878 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC