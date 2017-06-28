Plans for modern building, public space at 'ugly' corner in West Chester
Vacant buildings at the corner of W. Gay Street, on the left with the car with headlights, and N. Church Street, on stretching to the right, is where a developer wants to construct a retail and office building and public space. West Chester's 20,000 residents soon could be getting a bit of the open space action occurring elsewhere in Chester County - although theirs would be of the concrete variety, and right in the heart of town.
