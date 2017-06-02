Pennsylvania's Element Risk Management Acquires Rhodes Insurance Agency
West Chester, Penn.-based Element Risk Management has finalized the acquisition of Rhodes Insurance Agency Inc., also located in West Chester. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Element Risk's footprint in Chester County and Southeastern Pennsylvania.
