Manhunt underway after teen shot dead in suspected road rage incident

A manhunt across three states has been launched after a recent high school graduate was gunned down and killed in an apparent road rage incident earlier this week outside of Philadelphia. Bianca Nikol Roberson, 18, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and a man driving a red pickup truck were both merging into the same southbound lane on Route 100 in Chester County on Wednesday when the situation turned deadly, ABC station WPVI reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.