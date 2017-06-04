From garbage to gardens, composting g...

From garbage to gardens, composting gains steam

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Philly.com

Under a program it started five years ago, the international food-service giant has been keeping tabs on the monetary value of that fruit still hugging the rinds and all that other detritus with an eye toward cost-cutting. But at the Lawrence Dining Hall at West Chester University, under an EPA-funded pilot program in the borough, Aramark workers now are putting the discards to work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck Apr '17 Save Roy 1
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia Mar '17 Greg 6
basketball backboards in street Feb '17 jeff 1
West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t... Feb '17 Mary 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan '17 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan '17 Cara Schanz 1
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC