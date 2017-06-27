Former Youth Football Coach Charged with Sex Assault
A former coach with a youth football organization in Bucks County allegedly sexually assaulted three juveniles over a period stretching more than a decade, Bensalem police said Wednesday. Shannon "Shawn" Westmoreland, 47, of West Chester, is charged with alleged sexual assaults that occurred from 1999 to 2015, police said.
