County historical society gets $80K grant from state
State Senator Andy Dinniman announced that the Chester County Historical Society will receive $80,000 in state funding for facility and roofing repairs. "Chester County is home to a rich history dating back to the days of William Penn, and that history has been meticulously documented and preserved thanks to the efforts of so many patrons, supporters, staff members, historians, and volunteers at the Chester County Historical Society," Dinniman said.
