Chesco man gets prison for sexually assaulting child, shooting into her home32 minutes ago

Chesco man gets prison for sexually assaulting child, shooting into her home

Monday Jun 5

A Chester County man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old neighbor and then firing shots into her home while he was out on bail for the crime was sentenced to 8 1/2 to 17 years in prison Monday. In January 2016, Douglas Leonard Kohen, 64, went into a bedroom where the girl was, made her touch his penis and moved her hand up and down around it, a detective told a judge during a sentencing hearing at the Chester County Justice Center in West Chester.

