Chesco man gets prison for sexually assaulting child, shooting into her home32 minutes ago
A Chester County man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old neighbor and then firing shots into her home while he was out on bail for the crime was sentenced to 8 1/2 to 17 years in prison Monday. In January 2016, Douglas Leonard Kohen, 64, went into a bedroom where the girl was, made her touch his penis and moved her hand up and down around it, a detective told a judge during a sentencing hearing at the Chester County Justice Center in West Chester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
West Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Suspect in Girlfriend's Murder (Nov '07)
|11 hr
|Her son
|18
|DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck
|Apr '17
|Save Roy
|1
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|Mar '17
|Greg
|6
|basketball backboards in street
|Feb '17
|jeff
|1
|West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t...
|Feb '17
|Mary
|1
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Robert
|21
Find what you want!
Search West Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC