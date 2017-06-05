Barron's Magazine Ranks Patti Brennan...

Barron's Magazine Ranks Patti Brennan Top 100 Women Advisors 2017

Key Financial, Inc., a financial planning and wealth management firm located in West Chester, PA is pleased to announce that once again, it's President and CEO, Patricia Brennan was named to Barron's Top 100 Women Advisors ranking.  "We are so proud of Patti; the fact that she has consistently been named to this national list over the past 11 years shows her tireless commitment to excellence in the industry.  This is the second year in a row that Patti is in the top 50 female advisors in the nation,"﻿﻿ explained Bernadette Hunter, Director of Communications at Key Financial, Inc.  The Wall Street Journal will be publishing the Barron's list nationally on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

