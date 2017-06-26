Audio-Technica Honors Lienau AV Assoc...

Audio-Technica Honors Lienau AV Associates with Samurai AwardBy PR Staff - " 6/27/2017

Audio-Technica , a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless microphones, headphones and accessory products for over 50 years, has recognized West Chester, PA-based firm Lienau AV Associates with its Samurai Award for the 2016/2017 fiscal year, for representing Audio-Technica in the territory of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Audio-Technica held the awards ceremony to honor its dedicated force of manufacturer's representatives during the InfoComm Expo on June 13, 2017, in Orlando, Florida.

