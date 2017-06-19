Art Watch: Jazz in the Vineyard

Art Watch: Jazz in the Vineyard

Wednesday Jun 14

This Friday, The Oxford Arts Alliance celebrates "Jazz in the Vineyard" at their wonderful annual Garden Party fundraiser at Galer Estate Winery in Kennett Square and on Sunday The Clover Market has a full day explosion of the arts, food and refreshments from 10-5pm in Kennett Square. You have a great art weekend ahead, with "Jazz in the Vineyard" on Friday and The Clover Market on Sunday! This year, the Oxford Arts Alliance's "Jazz in the Vineyard" art party features the talented Wendi Grantham and her jazz accompanists.

