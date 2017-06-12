Art Watch: an 'Insatiable eye' for art

This weekend, "The Insatiable Eye" opens at Church Street Gallery and also check out "Operation" which is on view through July 28th at the Art Trust at the Meridian Bank. The first ever Montgomery County Studio tour is also this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, and next week David Katz opens in Coatesville and Galer Estate Winery hosts the big art/jazz event for The Oxford Arts Alliance.

