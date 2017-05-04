Wilks, Tomasetti to win inaugural Yoder scholar-athlete award
Sophie Wilks and Kerry Tomasetti are the inaugural recipients of the Richard B. Yoder High School Scholar-Athlete Award. Each will receive a $1000.00 scholarship for post-secondary education, each will be listed on the Chester County Sports Hall of Fame website, and each will receive honorary CCSHOF membership.
