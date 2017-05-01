Wesco Names New Executives
Wesco Aircraft Holding Inc. has named Todd Renehan as its new chief executive and Alex Murray as the new president. Renehan and Murray replace David J. Castagnola who had held both titles for the Valencia aerospace parts supplier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck
|Apr 12
|Save Roy
|1
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|Mar '17
|Greg
|6
|basketball backboards in street
|Feb '17
|jeff
|1
|West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t...
|Feb '17
|Mary
|1
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Robert
|21
|Chester County Moving & Storage
|Jan '17
|Cara Schanz
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC