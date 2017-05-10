Venture Programs Adds Baker as Underwriter for South, Central U.S.
Venture Programs, national insurance program administrator based in West Chester, Pa., has hired Diane Baker as regional underwriter for the company's U.S. south and central regions. As regional underwriter, Baker will be responsible for writing new business and renewals as she promotes the company's SUITELIFE program.
Read more at Insurance Journal West.
